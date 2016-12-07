Ghana duo Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp in Leicester squad to face Porto

Ghana duo Daniel Amartey and Jeffrey Schlupp are among the Leicester City squad to face Porto away in their final UEFA Champions League Group G match.

The Foxes have already qualified for the knockout stages after a fine start to their European adventure.

Manager Claudio Ranieri could name the Black Stars players in his starting line-up for this academic exercise.

Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy will not play at the EstÃ¡dio do DragÃ£o while Robert Huth, Andy King, Islam Slimani and Kasper Schmeichel have also not travelled as Ranieri looks to keep them fresh for Saturday's visit of Manchester City.

Porto will definitely go through with a win but risk being eliminated on goal difference if they draw.

