Malam Yahaya confirms New Edubiase coaching job offer; yet to conclude negotiations

Former King Faisal and Nzema Kotoko coach Malam Yahaya has confirmed that New Edubiase United have approached him with an offer to coach the side but he is yet to reach an agreement with them.

The Bekwai-based side announced the appointment of the former Black Stars midfielder as their head coach a few weeks ago following the dissolution of their technical team.

And according to Malam Yahaya, he has opened talks with the management of New Edubiase but they are yet to finalise the deal.

"Yes it is true they have approached me with the job. I am ready to take it. I have told them I'll do the job but I am yet to complete the paper work with them, " Malam Yahaya told Ghanasoccernet.com

"I am currently in Germany and will be back in Ghana soon. I went for a short course with some of the big clubs in Germany and I hope to introduce my knowledge to help the team."

General captain of the side Nasir Lamin has been the acting player-coach following the dissolution of the technical team.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

