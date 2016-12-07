Aduana had always dreamt of having Yusif as a coach - Albert Commey

The CEO of Aduana Stars Albert Yahaya Commey has revealed that Coach Yusif Abubakar has been a long standing target for the Dormaa-based side but has always been engaged.

Yusif Abubakar who is a popular coach on the local scene has had stints with King Faisal, Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions and a couple of other clubs.

He joined Aduana Stars about a month ago and the club's CEO has revealed that his side have long wished to land Yusif.

"So far he has been very impressive. He has been very careful and cooperative and I don't think we need any other thing for the club apart from what he has been doing," Commey said.

"Aduana have always wished to have Yusif as our coach but anytime we try to get him, he will be under contract. This is about the third time we have approach Yusif and now that he is not under any contract, why not? He is one of the best on the local scene," he added.

Yusif Abubakar guided the Dormaa side to the 2016 FAB G6 Tournament following a 4-3 win over Hearts of Oak on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

