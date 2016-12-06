IOC: Rio Games a success despite problems

Lausanne (Switzerland), Dec 6, (GNA/dpa) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday hailed the recent Rio Games as a success despite some difficulties and the ongoing shadow cast by the Russian doping scandal.

"From an organizational point of view, the Games worked," Christophe Dubi, IOC general director for the Olympic Games, said. "Were they perfect? No."

The comments were made on the first day of a three-day long executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"These were the most seen Games ever," marketing director Timo Lumme said, reflecting on the event which was viewed on digital platforms and social networks along with television.

The Rio Games took place in August with Brazil experiencing political and economic crisis but generally ran smoothly despite teething issues.

GNA