Struggling at home, Leicester City riding high abroad

London, Dec. 6, (GNA/dpa) - Leicester City continue their Champions League odyssey on Wednesday, the reward for their stunning Premier League victory last season.

Considered one of the favourites for relegation, they overturned odds of 5,000-1 to beat the riches of Manchester City and company to claim the title for the first time and secure a Champions League spot.

Four wins and a draw from their five games has assured them of a place in the knockout stages, even before they travel to Porto to conclude the group phase.

But their Champions League form has belied a real struggle in the Premier League, where they sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Leicester have lost seven of their 14 league matches, a far cry from last season when they lost just three times overall, a change that has manager Claudio Ranieri scratching his head.

"Last season everything was right, starting with luck," he said after the weekend's 2-1 defeat at lowly Sunderland.

"We must continue to work hard and maintain the right balance within ourselves.

"The battle is long but that is football. There are good moments and bad moments. In the bad moments, we must stay together as we are."

The loss to Chelsea of midfielder N'Golo Kante upset the equilibrium while Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez have yet to rekindle their almost telepathic partnership of last season.

Defender Christian Fuchs is confident that Leicester will turn things around in the league.

"I believe that we have a lot of quality in our squad. With a couple of wins and points we will find our way back up the table," he told the club's website.

"We just keep going, that's all we can do. Our team is motivated enough to get the points and now we have a great challenge against Manchester City.

"It's a great game in the UEFA Champions League. We're very proud of being there. Knowing that we're already qualified is good for us - let's see."

Captain Wes Morgan said the real Leicester has come through in their Champions League campaign, where their counter-attacking style has come into its own.

"It is good to say that we've qualified with a game to spare - we'd have no doubt taken that at the beginning of our campaign, so it's fantastic to be in that position and hopefully we can continue the good work," he said.

"Remaining unbeaten will be a big boost and I'm sure teams will look at us as a big threat, so we definitely want to pick up a result. We'll try our best to do that."

