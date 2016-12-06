Istanbul Basaksehir FK revenant Joseph Attamah wants to gatecrash Ghana's AFCON squad

Back-to-form Joseph Attamah is determined to gatecrash Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The hardworking midfielder has fought his way back into the Istanbul Basaksehir FK set-up and getting game time in the Turkish Super Lig.

Last week, the 22-year-old made his first start of the season-his second appearance this term-and already looking at earning his maiden Black Stars call-up.

''I am still eyeing a call-up to the Nations team. I know we have a few weeks to the Cup of Nations in Gabon and I hope I make the team,'' he told Ghanasportsonline.com in an interview.

''I haven't been invited to the National team before but I will work hard to make the squad to Gabon.

''Everything is possible, I know most Ghanaians have seen me play before. All I need to do now is to work very hard and make the team.''

