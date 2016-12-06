The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 6 December 2016 18:10 CET

Istanbul Basaksehir FK revenant Joseph Attamah wants to gatecrash Ghana's AFCON squad

Back-to-form Joseph Attamah is determined to gatecrash Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The hardworking midfielder has fought his way back into the Istanbul Basaksehir FK set-up and getting game time in the Turkish Super Lig.

Last week, the 22-year-old made his first start of the season-his second appearance this term-and already looking at earning his maiden Black Stars call-up.

''I am still eyeing a call-up to the Nations team. I know we have a few weeks to the Cup of Nations in Gabon and I hope I make the team,'' he told Ghanasportsonline.com in an interview.

''I haven't been invited to the National team before but I will work hard to make the squad to Gabon.

''Everything is possible, I know most Ghanaians have seen me play before. All I need to do now is to work very hard and make the team.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

The Mind id like a parachute,it only works when opened.
By: Doo Vincents
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img