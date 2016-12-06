Sports News | 6 December 2016 18:10 CET
GHALCA chairman Fianoo leaves hospital in plaster after breaking left arm during G6 final
GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has been discharged from the Tema General hospital with his left arm in plaster after suffering an injury during the medal presentation of the G6 tournament.
Fianoo fell from the rostrum when players and officials of Aduana stars mounted for their gold medals.
An x-ray taken on Monday morning at the Manhyia District hospital showed he had pain over the bone and suffered contusion.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].