GHALCA chairman Fianoo leaves hospital in plaster after breaking left arm during G6 final

GHALCA chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has been discharged from the Tema General hospital with his left arm in plaster after suffering an injury during the medal presentation of the G6 tournament.

Fianoo fell from the rostrum when players and officials of Aduana stars mounted for their gold medals.

An x-ray taken on Monday morning at the Manhyia District hospital showed he had pain over the bone and suffered contusion.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com