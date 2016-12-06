Thomas Partey could start for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich tonight

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is one of three Atletico Madrid fringe players who could earn a starting role in Tuesday's final Champions League Group D match at Bayern Munich.

After breaking through and turning in some impressive displays last season, the 2016/17 campaign has proved to be a frustrating one for Partey.

Clearly a player who has a high ceiling and one who can get better and better, the 23-year-old seems to be entering a crucial period of his career, but he's just not getting enough minutes right now.

A loan move might be best for all parties in the New Year, and this could be the perfect stage on which to shine and impress potential suitors.

Partey has played just one minute in the Champions League this season, a minute that came in the 1-0 win over Bayern back in September, and his only start among the five appearances he's made came in the Copa del Rey win over Guijuelo last week.

An all-action, powerful midfielder who has an eye for goal and can often turn defence into attack, Partey seems to have an impressive future in the game somewhere or other, even if the likelihood of that being at Atletico Madrid seems to be diminishing with each passing month.

He seems ideally suited to the Premier League, and if he can pick up more Champions League experience, then that is sure to help his case if he's chasing a January loan or permanent deal elsewhere.

Simeone is a man who won't bow to sentiment, but he might feel that he owes Partey a start here, especially after he came on in leaps and bounds last season only to stall at the beginning of this one.

Few players would have looked forward to a dead rubber as much as he probably is right now, and it seems like the correct thing to do to give him another opportunity to prove himself ahead of some of the bigger and more established names in the Atletico squad.

