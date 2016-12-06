Game Boy Completes Baby Jet’s Joy



Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan (Baby Jet) left the Bukom Boxing Arena (Trust Boxing Emporium) on Saturday morning a fulfilled man.

He together with his senior brother Baffuor Gyan and the entire Baby Jet Promotions team watched their boxer Emmanuel Tagoe nicknamed 'Game Boy' rose to stardom.

The Game Boy did not only clinch the International Boxing Organization(IBO) title at stake, a feat which has eluded Ghana for many years, but was domineering in the entire bout; which nearly sent his South African opponent Mzonke Fana to his grave.

Gyan, who had flown down from his UAE base for the bout said he had seen the potential in Tagoe, hence the huge investment in the sleek fighter over the few years.

An ardent fan of boxing, the former Sunderland hit man mentioned that the future looks very bright for his boxer and expressed the wish that he will reign for long.

“I saw the potential in Tagoe, and I must say, my joy is complete seeing a boxer I nurtured rising through the ranks and now becoming a world champion.”

“It's a great achievement, the feeling is great and we are not going to relent, preparation for our next fight begins now, I am happy for the boxer for bringing this honour to our dear nation and to himself, I am proud of him,” he said.

Tagoe becomes Ghana's eighth world champion after DK Poison, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Joshua Clottey and Joseph Agbeko.

It was an evening which saw artistes like Nii Funny, Tinny, Jupiter, Wisa, Stonebwoy and Becca, who sang the National Anthem demonstrating mastery in their respective deliveries to the admiration of the jam-packed crowd.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Baby Jet Promotions Sammy Anim Addo has expressed sincere thanks to all who contributed in diverse ways to the success of the top class event.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

