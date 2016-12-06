The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 6 December 2016 12:41 CET

Game Boy Completes Baby Jet’s Joy

By Daily Guide
Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Tagoe ‘Game Boy’
Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Tagoe ‘Game Boy’


Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan (Baby Jet) left the Bukom Boxing Arena (Trust Boxing Emporium) on Saturday morning a fulfilled man.

He together with his senior brother Baffuor Gyan and the entire Baby Jet Promotions team watched their boxer Emmanuel Tagoe nicknamed 'Game Boy' rose to stardom.

The Game Boy did not only clinch the International Boxing Organization(IBO) title at stake, a feat which has eluded Ghana for many years, but was domineering in the entire bout; which nearly sent his  South African opponent Mzonke Fana to his grave.

Gyan, who had flown down from his UAE base for the bout said he had seen the potential in Tagoe, hence the huge investment in the sleek fighter over the few years.

An ardent fan of boxing, the former Sunderland hit man mentioned that the future looks very bright for his boxer and expressed the wish that he will reign for long.

“I saw the potential in Tagoe, and I must say, my joy is complete seeing a boxer I nurtured rising through the ranks and now becoming a world champion.”

“It's a great achievement, the feeling is great and we are not going to relent, preparation for our next fight begins now, I am happy for the boxer for bringing this honour to our dear nation and to himself, I am proud of him,” he said.

Tagoe becomes Ghana's eighth world champion after DK Poison, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Joshua Clottey and Joseph Agbeko.

It was an evening which saw artistes like Nii Funny, Tinny, Jupiter, Wisa, Stonebwoy and Becca, who sang the National Anthem demonstrating mastery in their respective deliveries to the admiration of the jam-packed crowd.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Baby Jet Promotions Sammy Anim Addo has expressed sincere thanks to all who contributed in diverse ways to the success of the top class event.

 By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

What's behind six is more than seven, fear the Greek when they give gifts.
By: Obe Lanre
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img