DAN de Van Celebrates Disability

A group picture of some of the wheelchair basketball players and officials. INSET: Nii Mensah

Freight Forwarding firm DAN de Van Group joined hundreds of persons with disability to mark this year's International Day for persons with disability at the Accra Stadium on Saturday.

Indeed, the launch of the DAN de Van Disability Foundation aimed at taking care of the disability fraternity in its entirety-education, health, transport, human settlements, food security etc made the occasion memorable and completed the joy of persons with disability.

Themed 'Achieving 17 Goals for the future we want' the occasion also witnessed a special wheel chair basketball competition, dancing contest etc.

President of the DAN de Van Group, Daniel Nii Mensah made a passionate appeal to all to ensure a peaceful elections before, during and after the December 7 Polls since persons with disability are the most vulnerable when there is war.

He mentioned that his outfit was committed to ensuring that the rights of people with disability were implemented and respected saying “I therefore challenge all of us to collectively place the interest of others before our own so that our success is not measured by the pride that comes with office stratification, but by the volume of lives we shall have impacted in the course of executing our duties.”

The DAN de Van Group noted for its extra passion for disability sporting activities organized the first Paralympic Festival which brought together disabled communities to celebrate its talented folks.

It has also been championing the course for youth development of the less privileged in society.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

