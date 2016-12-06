Techiman City wonderkid edges closer to Kotoko

Asante Kotoko are expected to announce the signing of Techiman City's, playmaker, Baba Mahama in the coming days.

This comes after the player agreed personal terms with the club on Monday. The playmaker caught the eye of many in his debut season in the top flight and this has not escaped Kotoko's interim coach, Michael Osei.

“We are almost done with Baba Mahama, we have agreed terms so it is likely he will be joining us any moment from now,” Michael Osei told Asempa FM.

Baba Mahama was one of the revelations in the Ghana Premier League last season where he bagged five goals for Techiman City.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu