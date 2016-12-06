Sports News | 6 December 2016 12:10 CET
Watch Majeed Waris sublime equalizer for Lorient in 2-2 draw at Angers
Ghana striker Majeed Waris secured one point for Lorient in the Ligue 1 when he scored the equalizer in the 2-2 draw at Angers.
Waris scored in the 66th minute to register his third goal of the season in 15 appearances.
Sylvain Marveaux opened the scoring after 23 minutes and Famara Diedhiou levelled from the spot three minutes later.
Senegal international Cheikh Ndoye gave Angers the lead before Waris popped up with the leveller.
