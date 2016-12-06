The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 6 December 2016 12:06 CET

Ghana Premier League set to start January 21

By MyJoyOnline

The 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League will kick start on 21 January, 2017, according to local media reports.

It is understood that, the new date has been proposed by the Premier League Board with all indications that the top-flight cannot start on December 18.

A recent Appeals Committee ruling which called for the demotion of Dreams FC from the top-flight and be replaced by Tema Youth has created some disquiet.

Congress is expected to ratify the date on December 12.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Can Democracy be possible in Ghana with the NDC?
By: OYOKO ATWIMA-KWAME
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img