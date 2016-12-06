Ghana Premier League set to start January 21

The 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League will kick start on 21 January, 2017, according to local media reports.

It is understood that, the new date has been proposed by the Premier League Board with all indications that the top-flight cannot start on December 18.

A recent Appeals Committee ruling which called for the demotion of Dreams FC from the top-flight and be replaced by Tema Youth has created some disquiet.

Congress is expected to ratify the date on December 12.

