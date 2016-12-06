The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
6 December 2016

Black Queens arrive this afternoon after bronze feat at Africa Women Cup of Nations

Bronze-winning Black Queens will arrive this afternoon (Tuesday) from the Africa Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The team's media officer Roslyn Amoh confirmed the team will touch down at the Kotoka International Airport at 1pm local time.

Ghana beat South Africa 1-0 last Friday for the medals.

The Black Queens had two players Linda Eshun and Elizabeth Addo named in the tournament's Best XI.

