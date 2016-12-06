Sports News | 6 December 2016 09:55 CET
Hearts of Oak break camp for six days after missing out on G6 trophy
Hearts of Oak have gone on a one-week break after completing the first phase of their pre season.
The Phobians ended their training programme by finishing second in the GHALCA Six tournament in Kumasi.
Hearts were beaten on penalties by Aduana Stars on Sunday.
The team will return to training on Monday, 12 December to begin full preparation for the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.
