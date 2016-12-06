Karim Sadat switches to Landskrona BoIS in Swedish second-tier

Former Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies striker Karim Sadat has joined Swedish second-tier side Landskrona BoIS.

This was after a successful stint with Prespa Birlik where he scored 52 goals in 64 appearances.

"I want to thank God for giving me this special opportunity to play in the second-tier side with many fantastic footballer," the 25-year-old told Kickgh.com

"We have had both ups and downs, I has been developed as a player and person during this time and I will take with me two memorable years.

"I want to say a big thank you to all of the association who has been behind me since day one, all the supporters who love the club.

"Now the day has come when it is time new challenges for my part, I wish you all the best and I'm sure Prespa Birlik will be a team to be reckoned with in the future. "

