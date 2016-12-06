The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 6 December 2016 09:55 CET

Karim Sadat switches to Landskrona BoIS in Swedish second-tier

Former Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies striker Karim Sadat has joined Swedish second-tier side Landskrona BoIS.

This was after a successful stint with Prespa Birlik where he scored 52 goals in 64 appearances.

"I want to thank God for giving me this special opportunity to play in the second-tier side with many fantastic footballer," the 25-year-old told Kickgh.com

"We have had both ups and downs, I has been developed as a player and person during this time and I will take with me two memorable years.

"I want to say a big thank you to all of the association who has been behind me since day one, all the supporters who love the club.

"Now the day has come when it is time new challenges for my part, I wish you all the best and I'm sure Prespa Birlik will be a team to be reckoned with in the future. "

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Accept responsibility and you will move forward
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img