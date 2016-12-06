Striker Emmanuel Banahene feared for his life during his stay at Ismaily

Striker Emmanuel Banahene has revealed his life was in danger during his stay at Ismaily because club officials painted him black to the fans.

The former Berekum Chelsea player terminated his contract with the Egyptian Premier League side due to owed salaries and bonuses.

''It got to a time the management of the club were throwing dust into the eyes of the supporters painting me black as if I am the one at fault,'' Banahene told told Asempa FM.

''My life was under threat because the supporters could come and stab me because of the false report the management had sent about me so I have to take a quick decision to leave.

''My life was in danger because I couldn't speak the language and they always communicated to the supporters sending bad reports about me.''

