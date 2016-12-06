Zamalek cry conspiracy; want referees SACKED before rejoining Egyptian Premier League

Angry Zamalek are insistent on withdrawing from the Egyptian Premier League unless the country's Football Association (EFA) cleans up their refereeing body.

The club's board of directors have sent an official letter to the FA stating three conditions on which they will return to the top-flight.

Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour alleges that referee Ibrahim Nour El-Dein made some controversial decisions during the Al Ahly and Misr El-Maqassa match.

The referee punched El-Maqassa's player in his chest and unjustly sent off their player.

Also, the penalty awarded against Al Ahly should have been retaken as the goalkeeper moved on the line before the kick was taken.

Nour El-Dein's decision to award Al Ahly a penalty was dubious just like the two he awarded for the Red Devils against Ittihad of Alexandria.

They added also that Nour El-Dein should have awarded two penalties for their side against Smouha in the league match, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Here are the three conditions by Zamalek before they play in the Egyptian Premier League.

Sack head of the refereeing committee Reda El-Beltagy and his entire board. Sack referee Ibrahim Nour El-Dein, as he is biased against Zamalek and insulted the club's Chairman in a phone call with a radio station program that hosted by Magdy Abdel-Ghany. The board added that the EFA should question him about the time spent in suspicious places like 'Kortado and VIB nightclubs' with women. Start an investigation with Al Ahly loanee Ahmed El-Sheikh for missing the penalty after conniving with his former side, which was awarded to El-Maqassa.

