Sports News | 6 December 2016 09:10 CET

Joe Dodoo's classy volley wins Rangers Goal of the Month

Joe Dodoo's incredible volley against Partick Thistle has been voted by fans as the club's Goal of the Month for November.

Dodoo expertly converted a looping pass from Kenny Miller to level the match in the 81st minute.

The finish left Thistle keeper Thorsten Stuckmann helpless as Dodoo's volley flew into the back of the net and brought Rangers back into the match.

The strike was the victor in the poll, picking up a staggering 75% of the votes.

Harry Forrester's last minute winner against Dundee was second with 15% and Dodoo's 2nd goal against Partick Thistle completed the top 3 with 8% of the votes.

Education is the best key to the socio-economic development of every individual and the general society.
