Kotoko new boy Emmanuel Gyamfi says he is a better player after joining Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko new boy Emmanuel Gyamfi says he is better player now since joining the Porcupine Warriors from Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars.

Gyamfi, 23, won the goal king of the just ended FAB G6 Tournament after bagging four goals for the Reds and says he is a better forward now.

'I'm feeling like a better player now especially after the G6 tournament and I'm really looking forward to the start of the Ghana Premier League to prove my worth," he told the press after Kotoko's 5-4 win over Bechem United.

Gyamfi was a member of the Wa All Stars side that won the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League winning the most valuable player award on a couple of occasions in that season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com