The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 6 December 2016 08:25 CET

Kotoko new boy Emmanuel Gyamfi says he is a better player after joining Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko new boy Emmanuel Gyamfi says he is better player now since joining the Porcupine Warriors from Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars.

Gyamfi, 23, won the goal king of the just ended FAB G6 Tournament after bagging four goals for the Reds and says he is a better forward now.

'I'm feeling like a better player now especially after the G6 tournament and I'm really looking forward to the start of the Ghana Premier League to prove my worth," he told the press after Kotoko's 5-4 win over Bechem United.

Gyamfi was a member of the Wa All Stars side that won the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League winning the most valuable player award on a couple of occasions in that season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

If your husband suddenly stops having sex with you, maybe he is cheat-ing on you. If your husband stops gradu-ally, then that’s alright.
By: Federico Riva
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img