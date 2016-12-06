Right to Dream graduate Ema Twumasi scores twice; Deacons clinch berth in College Cup in American lower-tier

Freshman Ema Twumasi came to Wake Forest from Ghana through the 'Right to Dream Program,' which is an organization that allows children from West Africa to reach their potential through soccer, education and building character.

He helped fulfill his dreams Saturday night with two goals to help second-seeded Wake Forest defeat Virginia Tech 2-0 at Spry Stadium in the quarterfinals of the NCAA men's soccer tournament.

The Deacons (18-2-3) advanced to the College Cup in Houston and play No. 6 Denver (20-0-3) on Friday in the semifinals. The winner of that game plays in Sunday's championship game.

'Coming to Wake Forest, that was my dream to get to the Final Four and hopefully win a national championship,' said Twumasi, who played high school soccer at Kent School in Connecticut. 'This is a step closer to doing that.'

Wake Forest, which won a national title in 2007, last reached the College Cup in 2009.

Coach Bobby Muuss of Wake Forest was an assistant coach at Wake Forest under Jay Vidovich from 2001-07 and left to become the head coach at Denver, where he was the head coach until 2014.

'To be honest, I was fortunate with Ema,' Muuss said. 'I had to re-recruit Ema. Ema was committed to coach Vidovich, and I'd be remiss if I didn't say what a great job Jay's done because I wouldn't be sitting here without him.'

The game was scoreless until senior Ian Harkes lofted a pass to Twumasi, who fired it past Virginia Tech goalkeeper Ben Lundgaard to take a 1-0 lead with 10:25 left in the game.

'Ian is a great passer,' Twumasi said. 'So right when I saw him have the ball I knew I had to run and he was going to find me, and he did what he's supposed to do. He found me, and I just had to finish it.'

Harkes felt it was just a matter of time before the Deacons scored.

'We were a little impatient at times because things weren't falling, but we knew they were an aggressive team so we just keep playing through them and playing our game and we'd get the win,' Harkes said.

Muuss said he was able to relax more than he had during the rest of the NCAA tournament.

'I felt that we were good enough to win this game, and that was from the day we won last week (against SIU Edwardsville) until right now…,' Muuss said. 'Once we scored the first goal, for sure, I felt very confident.'

Any chance the Hokies (13-5-4) had of coming back was erased 2:11 later when Twumasi scored off his own rebound to push the lead to 2-0.

Source: By Jay Spivey, Winston-Salem Journal

