Controversial Ghana-born Italian forward Mario 'Bawua' Balotelli had a £1m clause written into his contract to be of good behavious when he moved to Liverpool in 2014, the Sunday Times revealed.

In the contract, the 26-year-old was to avoid being sent off games in three or more matches to get the mind-boggling bonus.

What this means is that Balotell, who was a famous for his erratic behaviour at previous clubs could afford two red cards, say for spitting at opponents, but would lose out financially if he saw red a third time.

Balotteli did not last very long at Liverpool once Jurgen Klopp replaced Rodgers last season and is now in the less glamorous French Ligue 1 with leaders Nice where he moved to on a free transfer last August.

'If during each season of the term of this contract the player is not dismissed from the field of play on three or more occasions for violent conduct, spitting at an opponent or any other person, for using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures and/or for dissent by word or action … then on the 30th June at the end of each season he shall receive a bonus payment of £1m,' read the clause in is contract revealed by Football Leaks website.

Rodgers and Liverpool showered Balotelli with bonus offers including £50,000 a goal once he passed five in the Premier League or Champions League in a season.

It was a sweetener that came to nothing as Balotelli scored just once in 16 appearances for them.

Liverpool are not the only Premier League side offering substantial carrots to their already well-paid players — Balotelli was on £85,000 a week regardless of his behaviour or scoring feats.

Tottenham Hotpsur pay French international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris a match bonus of £3,500 even if they lose or draw.

'Should Tottenham Hotspur draw or lose a competitive match and the player makes an appearance in the starting 11 then the player will be paid £3,500,' reads the clause in Lloris's contract when he signed in 2012.

However, a Spurs spokesman told The Sunday Times the bonus is: 'An appearance fee which doubled if we won the game.

'Lloris does receive double the fee whenever Tottenham wins.'

