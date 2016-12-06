The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak to open fresh contract talks with midfielder Sabhan Laryea

Ghanaian Premier League side Hearts of Oak are weighing up the option of handing a fresh contract to midfielder Emmanuel Sabhan Laryea, according to reports.

The Phobians have held a meeting with the midfielder over signing a new deal.

Laryea's contract run out at the end of last season and the Phobians have taken the step to get the midfielder to commit himself to two more years at the capital club.

The midfielder fell out of favour at the club in the second round of last season after the exit of Japanese Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

Assistant Henry Wellington has requested that the midfielder is handed a fresh contract.

