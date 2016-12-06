Ghanaian defender Joshua Yaro shares his maiden MLS season experience with fans

Ghanaian youth defender Joshua Yaro has shared his experience with the Major League Soccer fans about his debut season in the American top-flight.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate, made 17 appearances on his debut season on the top-flight.

He has talked about the ups and downs of his maiden campaign and shared vital experiences with youngsters and fans.

Below are the five key lessons from the 22-year-old.

Be prepared to work really hard because nothing is going to be easy from day one. It is hard work but not impossible. Enjoy your debut and take it all in because you would want to remember it forever. My best MLS moment is when I made my debut. Everything happens so fast to the point where you don't have time to feel sorry for yourself. It's worth having a short term memory when you make mistakes...learn from it and move on. Keep everything simple and don't try to make every play a 'big' play. The simple things will make you 'special.' In other words, just do your job! Lean on the veterans and always reach out to your teammates when you need help. Don't try to figure everything out on your own! You have a lot of help so make sure to use it. Be accountable for your actions on and off the field.

