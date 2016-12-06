Brazilian side Chapecoense awarded Copa Sudamericana

Chapecoense, the Brazilian club involved in the tragic plane crash, have been awarded the Copa Sudamericana by South American football confederation Conmebol after most of their team died in a plane crash en route to the final.

71 contingent including 19 players and staff were killed last Monday when the plane carrying them for the first-leg final crashed last Monday.

Atletico Nacional, who asked for the Brazilian side to be awarded the trophy, have awarded Fair Play award to acknowledge their "spirit of peace, understanding and fair play".

Chapecoense will be given the $2m (£1.57m) in prize money while Atletico Nacional will receive $1m (£787,000).

Chapecoense vice-president Ivan Tozzo hailed the decision as "justice", telling a news conference on Monday: "We were sure that 'Chape' would be champions. It is a beautiful tribute."

