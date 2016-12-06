The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Dimpson Dodoo wins Squash Masters in Kumasi

By Ghana I Luv FM I Delali Atiase

Dimpson Dodoo of the Tesano Squash club in Accra defied stiff competition from a field of top seeds across the country to win the 2016 Ghana Squash Masters championship in Kumasi over the weekend.

The competition was hosted by the 4 Garrison Squash Club and it brought together an assembly of the best squash players in the country battling each other for honors.

Fans were entertained by display of squash skills from players who undoubtedly are the best in the game.

But it was Dimpson Dodoo stood against stiff challenge posed by his challenger, Richard Abagna of the Burma Camp Squash Club to emerge victorious.

The winner was presented with a cash prize of Gh ¢1, 000.00, trophy and souvenirs from the sponsor Movie house.

Richard Abagna and the second runner-up Victor Ablevi, also from the Tesano Squash Club received cash prizes, trophies and souvenirs from the sponsors.

Dimpson Dodoo told journalists consistent training, self discipline and determination were the reasons for his success.

