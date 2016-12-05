2014/15 Ghana Premier League Best Player Eric Opoku joins Kuwaiti side Al Nasr

Former AshGold captain and 2014/15 Ghana Premier League Most Valuable Player Eric Opoku has joined Kuwaiti Viva League signing a two year contract with title contenders Al Nasr on a free transfer, Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm.

Opoku, 27, left the 2014 Ghana Premier League champions for the mouth-watering offer from the Kuwaiti giants following the expiration of his contract with the Miners.

Sources close to the player have revealed to Ghanasoccernet.com that AshGold were keen in renewing the contract of the player but Opoku opted to move to the join the Kuwaiti side.

The intelligent midfielder turned down an offer from Asante Kotoko last season after winning the Ghana Premier League best player in 2014 seeing through his contract which ended at the end of this season.

Opoku spent over five seasons with the Aboakese lads, guiding them to the GPL title in 2014 in a season that saw him play 27 matches with a goal without a caution.

He inspired his side to a long goal victory over Kuwait Champions Al Qadsia in a top of the table clash which saw Al Nasr closing the points gap with just a point separating them.

He joins former Heart of Lions defender Emmanuel Teyehugmeh at the club.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

