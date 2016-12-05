Torgah grabs Gold Fields PGA Championship top Prize

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 5, GNA - Vincent Torgah from the Tema Country Golf Club beat 56 golfers to win the third edition of the Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) championship, held at the Damang Golf Course, Western Region.

Torgah, set a record of finishing 72 holes with 14 under par to win the title. He returned a total score of 274 points to beat defending champion Emos Korblah from Achimota Golf Club who also returned a total score of 288 (eight under par).

Nigeria's Sunday Odegha who finished second behind Korblah last year gave his Ghanaian counterparts a good run for their money however, was pushed to the third position this year after finishing with a total score of 286.

For their efforts, the champion bagged GH¢ 20,000 plus a trophy whilst the second and third received and a cash prize of GH¢ 14,500 and GH¢10, 000 respectively.

In an interview with the media, Torgah expressed excitement to win the competition he won in the maiden edition and attributed his victory to hard work and commitment.

He commended Emos Korblah and Sunday Odegha for pushing him hard to get the win and and vowed to defend the flag of Ghana wherever duty calls.

The Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Mr Alfred Baku also congratulated the winners and applauded members of the PGA for been disciplined and organising a successful event.

He said 'when it comes to the professionals the catch word is discipline. That is why you were struggling to get a President to lead you,' and added that their attitude was also a reason they found it difficult getting sponsorships for competitions but he was glad that there has been a turnaround.

'I'm very glad that we organised this competition at Damang which has been a turning point for your indiscipline and seriousness to the game,' he noted.

President of the PGA, Mr Bliss Ayivor who looked excited after organising a successful competition stated that his Association will be looking for more competitions for professional golfers in the country.

He added that one of their major challenges was getting sponsorship for competitions and also getting the golfers to appreciate who they are and what they stand for.

'Indiscipline on the part of the golfers was also a big challenge but we are managing their egos and I can say we have made some headway in that regard,' he said.

The annual competition attracted participants from Togo, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Sierra Leone and the host country Ghana with amateurs in attendance.

The event was supported by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, ATS, Connell Mining, Real Mining, Stellar Logistics, Stanbic Bank, KF94, Total Ghana and Zen Petroleum.

