The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 5 December 2016 19:40 CET

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce laments decision not to award Albert Adomah a penalty

Aston Villa lost for the first time under manager Steve Bruce but the turning point in the game was when Villa forward Albert Adomah was denied a penalty early on that could have given Villa the lead.

According the Bruce the penalty to Adomah would have given his side the needed verve to go on and get something from the game.

'It looked (like a penalty) to me but there were two shouts that we had.

'But I am a million miles from it and in hindsight, when you see the TV monitors, certainly on Albert it looks like he's flattened him a bit and it looked dubious to say the least.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

It is actually the love of money that is the root of all evil.
By: Kennedy A. Adarkwa,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img