Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce laments decision not to award Albert Adomah a penalty

Aston Villa lost for the first time under manager Steve Bruce but the turning point in the game was when Villa forward Albert Adomah was denied a penalty early on that could have given Villa the lead.

According the Bruce the penalty to Adomah would have given his side the needed verve to go on and get something from the game.

'It looked (like a penalty) to me but there were two shouts that we had.

'But I am a million miles from it and in hindsight, when you see the TV monitors, certainly on Albert it looks like he's flattened him a bit and it looked dubious to say the least.'

