The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 5 December 2016 18:55 CET

Karela United pip Medeama 1-0 in a friendly game


Ghanaian second-tier side Karela United recorded a 1-0 win over Medeama in a friendly game over the weekend.

Substitute Paul Korsah scored the only goal of the match at the Cosby Awuah Park.

Medeama paraded a strong side but failed to make it count away from home.

The two teams used the friendly as a dress rehearsal ahead of the start of their respective league next term.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Once your doing it right, you gotta keep keep it right.
By: Me
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img