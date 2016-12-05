Sports News | 5 December 2016 18:55 CET
Karela United pip Medeama 1-0 in a friendly game
Ghanaian second-tier side Karela United recorded a 1-0 win over Medeama in a friendly game over the weekend.
Substitute Paul Korsah scored the only goal of the match at the Cosby Awuah Park.
Medeama paraded a strong side but failed to make it count away from home.
The two teams used the friendly as a dress rehearsal ahead of the start of their respective league next term.
