Sports News | 5 December 2016 18:55 CET

Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a reported US$ 1m move for FC Sion striker Ebenezer Assifuah

Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah is wanted by Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a reported US$ 1 million swoop.

According to a publication by SportsObama, Ahly coach Hosam El Badry is keen on landing the FC Sion striker.

That will be an ambitious move for the African side as they seek to sign the player from Europe.

Ghana FA vice chairman George Afriyie is said to be playing role in landing the former Ghana U20 goal machine.

Assifuah was goal king at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Turkey.

Sports News

