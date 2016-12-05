The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Michael Osei not bothered by Samuel Kyere’s constant distraction

Interim Asante Kotoko boss Michael Osei says he is not bothered by the comments made by his player Samuel Kyere regarding his competency.

The forward did not feature in the second round of the season and has been heard on radio questing the competence of the Asante Kotoko boss.

'Kyere reported to training on the first day but he hasn't reported afterwards, I received various abusive text messages which I traced to him but I didn't make it a big deal because I think he is young and didn't want to pursue any further actions, until recently when I heard him on radio talking about my competence as a coach.' Osei said.

He added: 'I'm concentrated on doing a better job for Kotoko ahead of the 2016/17 local season, so I'm focused on building a solid team,' he ended.

