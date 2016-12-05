Confirmed: Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei seals FC Simba deal

Ghana and former Liberty Professionals goalkeeper Daniel Agyei has signed a one year deal with Tanzanian giants FC Simba, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 27-year-old arrived in the East African country last Wednesday to complete his move to the current League leaders.

He agreed personal terms and signed the dotted lines today to begin his chapter in the Tanzanian League.

The former Liberty Professionals gloves man caught the attention of Simba after impressing during the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup match against Young Africans where the two teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.

The experienced safest pair of hands will add to the growing list of Ghanaian players in the Tanzanian Premier League after Samuel Afful and Yahaya Mohammed completed their switch to Azam FC.

By Rahman Osman

