Sports News | 5 December 2016 18:10 CET
Francis Akwafo's move to Bechem United off- reports
Midfielder Francis Akwafo's reported move to Bechem United has hit the brick wall.
The former Asante Kotoko player has been linked with a move to Hunters.
He is available on a free transfer after leaving Libyan side Al Nasr SC.
Akwafo has not ruled out returning to the Ghana Premier League.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].