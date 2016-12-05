The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 5 December 2016 18:10 CET

Francis Akwafo's move to Bechem United off- reports

Midfielder Francis Akwafo's reported move to Bechem United has hit the brick wall.

The former Asante Kotoko player has been linked with a move to Hunters.

He is available on a free transfer after leaving Libyan side Al Nasr SC.

Akwafo has not ruled out returning to the Ghana Premier League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

There are very important stages in ones life when one needs to take a deciding decision.
