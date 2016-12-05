The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 5 December 2016 18:10 CET

Recovered French-born Anderlecht Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah grateful to club supporters


French-born Anderlecht Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has thanked the club's fans for their unwavering support during the difficult moments on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old has started training after recovering from a long calf injury.

And the Ghanaian defender has taken to Twitter to express his gratitude to the club's supporters

"Hello everyone, thanks for the support after my surgery, I put out a lot of power. I think of you and I'll come back stronger, we continue." he tweeted

Ã‡a progresse Ã©tape par Ã©tape #OnLacheRien #DA12 @rscanderlecht pic.twitter.com/A4wKwB10ib

— Dennis Appiah (@denisao31) December 3, 2016

