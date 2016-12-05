The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 5 December 2016 18:10 CET

Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi wants to bang in the goals next season

Asante Kotoko dazzler Emmanuel Gyamfi has set his eyes on adding goalscoring to his  game ahead of the season.

The former Wa All Stars winger was top scorer of the just ended G6 tournament after scoring four goals in four appearances.

He also provided significant assists.
"My target for the upcoming season is that I would prefer to be scoring frequently for Asante Kotoko SC," he told GHANASoccernet.com

"To be a better a player, you need to add goalscoring to whatever attributes you have already."

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

BEFORE A MAN CAN OBTAIN A LOAN HE SHOULD FIRST PROVE HE DOESN'T NEED IT
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img