Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi wants to bang in the goals next season

Asante Kotoko dazzler Emmanuel Gyamfi has set his eyes on adding goalscoring to his game ahead of the season.

The former Wa All Stars winger was top scorer of the just ended G6 tournament after scoring four goals in four appearances.

He also provided significant assists.

"My target for the upcoming season is that I would prefer to be scoring frequently for Asante Kotoko SC," he told GHANASoccernet.com

"To be a better a player, you need to add goalscoring to whatever attributes you have already."

By Nuhu Adams



