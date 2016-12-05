Genoa coach Ivan Juric happy to count on Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie ahead of Chievo clash tonight



Genoa coach Ivan Juric is delighted he can trust Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie ahead of their Seria A clash against Chievo Verona tonight.

The 25-year-old is expected to return to the Genoa squad ahead of the trip to Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

The Ghanaian missed the clash against Juventus but could return to the set-up on Monday night.

And Genoa coach Ivan Juric is happy he can trust the Ghanaian to deliver.

"In the race I saw some players that can offer me guarantees for the championship. Cofie before Juve did not play, but in the last two outings have shown that I can trust him for. The same goes Pandev," he said

"We hope to continue in the wake of the last two games. Chievo are a difficult team to face, good on the counterattack and dangerous on set pieces."

