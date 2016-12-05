REPORT: Hearts keep taps on 'rejected' Kotoko midfielder Kwadwo Poku

Accra Hearts of Oak appear the likely destination for Kumasi Asante Kotoko's rejected midfielder Kwadwo Poku whose contract has beeen terminated at the end of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season by the Porcupine Warriors according to reports.

The defensive midfielder who had less playing time with Asante Kotoko last season was forced to have his contract canceled because of lack of playing time to make way for new players at the club before the start of the new season.

But arch rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak have been keeping taps on the talented midfielder and have kept contact with him and his agents for a likely deal with Kwadwo Poku to add to the already signed players of the Rainbow club.

Kwadwo Poku will sign for the club before the start of the 2016/17 season should he meets the demands and expectations of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko have made major additions to their midfield with the Rainbow side signing Malik Akowuah from Medeama whiles Kumasi will soon pen down deals with Idan Conney, Isaac Quansah and Prince Acquah in the coming days.

Kotoko finished 5th last season and want to better their performance in the coming season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com