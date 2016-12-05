CAF hands over 2018 Women's Afcon hosting rights to Ghana

Ghana has been handed the button as the next country to host the 2018 Women's Afcon by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, last Saturday after the finals of the African Women Championship in Cameroun to clear doubts as to whether Ghana was going to host the next championship.

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Issah Hayatou, handed the symbol of host button to Ghana which was received by Leanier Addy who was the leader of delegation for the Ghanaian contingent in Cameroon.

In handing over the button to Ghana, the President reminded Ghana of her responsibilities in their quest in reaching a milestone of hosting the African Women Championship by wishing her "good luck".

Ghana won the right to host the next women championship in June but there has not been any sign of preparation to that with little or nothing heard about the country's readiness to host the tournament but after the confirmation made last Saturday, much efforts and concentrations will be channeled towards how to stage a successful and colourful event in 2018.

Ghana will have to go beyond borders to give African the best of tournament as Cameroon has already set high standards in this year's championship in Cameroon which was won by Nigeria.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com