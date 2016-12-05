No automatic starting role for Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah at Orlando Pirates



Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah has been told he cannot be guaranteed automatic starting role when he recovers from his injury.

Gyimah, who plays for South African giants Orlando Pirates missed the side's 2-2 stalemate at basement club Highlands Park over the weekend due to the setback.

But caretaker coach Augusto Palacious insists his return will not automatically bring him back into the starting line-up.

'Mabokgwane has a hamstring issue, Oupa has an inflamed toe. Gyimah has a back problem. We'll know more on Monday," he said

'But this means very little because for me, whether they are here or not doesn't mean they will play automatically."

