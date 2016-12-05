The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 5 December 2016 18:10 CET

No automatic starting role for Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah at Orlando Pirates


Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah has been told he cannot be guaranteed automatic starting role when he recovers from his injury.

Gyimah, who plays for South African giants Orlando Pirates missed the side's 2-2 stalemate at basement club Highlands Park over the weekend due to the setback.

But caretaker coach Augusto Palacious insists his return will not automatically bring him back into the starting line-up.

'Mabokgwane has a hamstring issue, Oupa has an inflamed toe. Gyimah has a back problem. We'll know more on Monday," he said

 'But this means very little because for me, whether they are here or not doesn't mean they will play automatically."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

We have learned the lesson of Asia's economic development and we have seen how quickly the nations of Latin America are growing. Now it is African's turn.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img