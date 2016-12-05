Portuguese Sergio Traguil suffers relegation with Hearts youth team



Hearts youth team Auroras have suffered relegation to the country's third-tier league.

The young Phobians finished bottom in their zone after a difficult campaign.

Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil supervised the team's relegation - and have been demoted after just a season in the country's second-tier league.

Auroras could not maintain their momentum having started the season on a good note.

