The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 5 December 2016 18:10 CET

Portuguese Sergio Traguil suffers relegation with Hearts youth team


Hearts youth team Auroras have suffered relegation to the country's third-tier league.

The young Phobians finished bottom in their zone after a difficult campaign.

Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil supervised the team's relegation - and have been demoted after just a season in the country's second-tier league.

Auroras could not maintain their momentum having started the season on a good note.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Don't think about what you can get. Rather focus on what you can give
By: Nana Adjoa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img