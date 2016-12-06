The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Boxing | 6 December 2016 00:11 CET

Yarkor Chavez Loses GBCF Title Attempt In Germany

By Sammy Heywood Okine

Yarkor Charvez Annan, Ghana’s most popular female boxer lost 3-0 to Marie Riederer of Germany for the vacant Global Boxing Council Female Welterweight Title Belt on Sunday, 4th December 2016 under the promotion of Hendrik Gabel Box Promotion in Germany.

Yarkor Chavez Annan who hails from Bukom in Accra failed to meet the strength and speed of the taller German opponent who also enjoyed the support of her home fans.

She however thanked promoter and match maker Solomon Otoo also of Bukom for giving her the chance and opportunity.

She promised to put up a better show next time, and hoped that next time she should be given the chance to fight in Ghana.

Chavez who trains at the Bukom Boxing Gym said Ghana Boxing is rising again and very soon there would be more World and Commonwealth and African champions in the country.

She thanked the NDC government for constructing the Bukom Boxing Arena which is long overdue and hinted that it will encourage members of the boxing family like promoters, managers, boxers, officials and the media.

