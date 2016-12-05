Hakeem Lokko, A Rising Boxer To Watch

ETC POLSKA under the auspices of Trust Sports Emporium in collaboration with the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association (GAABA) on Saturday November 26th organised the “Festival of Juvenile Boxing” with the support of Box Office Promotions at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra aimed at unearthing talents.

Hakeem Lokko, son of one of the renowned trainers in the world, Carl Lokko won a lot of hearts with his sweet display in the ring. Hakeem fought against Joseph Atsu Mensah.

Mensah mounted pressure on Hakeem in the first round – he threw every punch at Hakeem. Hakeem upped his performance and scored a knock down in round two after a straight left jab sent Mensah crashing to the canvas, the latter beat the referee’s count.

Hakeem was simply amazing in the final round, as he displayed some fistic skills, working behind his stiff jabs and landing the perfect punches, but Mensah never gave up as he also fought back. At the end of the fight, Hakeem was declared winner via a split decision. The 10year-old silky boxer told to the media he was happy with his performance:

“I’m impressed with my performance,” Hakeem said. “My opponent wasn’t a push over, he gave me a good fight. My father is a coach and all the skills I displayed, my dad taught me. I will continue to learn more so that in future I will become a world champion.”

A total of 18 bouts come on to officially open the Bukom Boxing Arena, and in a special Bantamweight bout, novice Holy Dogbetor from Ekekevor in the Volta Region put up a great show, but lost on points to experienced Samuel Yaw Addo.

Carl Lokko is the trainer of Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion, Duke Micah and Richard Commey, top contender to the IBF Lightweight title and also former Commonwealth Champion.