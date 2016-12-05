 Vincent Torgah Sets Record At 2016 Damang PGA Tournament

Vincent Torgah from the Tema Country Golf Club set a record of finishing 72holes with 14under par at the Damang Golf Course to win the 3rd edition of the Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) championship over the weekend.

He returned a total score of 274 points to beat defending champion Emos Korblah from Achimota Golf Club who also returned a total score of 288 (eight under par).

Nigeria’s Sunday Odegha who gave his Ghanaian counterparts a good run for their money last year by finishing second was pushed to the third position this year after completing the competition with a total score of 286.

The champion took home a trophy and a cash prize of GH₵20,000 after bouncing back in style to reclaim his trophy won in the maiden edition in 2014.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Torgah said he was excited to win the competition again and said it was achieved through hard work and lots of commitment. He commended Emos Korblah and Sunday Odegha for pushing him hard to get the win and mentioned that he will continue to train hard and make a mark whenever he represents Ghana at any international competition.

The Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Mr Alfred Baku also congratulated the winners and commended members of the PGA for been disciplined. “I’m very glad that we organised this competition at Damang which has been a turning point for your indiscipline and seriousness to the game,” he noted.

President of the PGA, Mr B.B.K Ayivor who looked excited after organising a successful competition stated that his Association will be looking for more competitions for professional golfers in the country.

He said it is incumbent on the executives to get more play time for Ghanaian professional golfers for them to improve their standard and be able to compete well in international competitions.

He added that one of their major challenges was getting sponsorship for competitions and also getting the golfers to appreciate who they are and what they stand for.

“Indiscipline on the part of the golfers was also a big challenge but we are managing their egos and I can say we have made some headway in that regard,” he said.

The event was supported by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, ATS, Connell Mining, Real Mining, Stellar Logistics, Stanbic Bank, KF94, Total Ghana and Zen Petroleum.