Aduana Stars coach reiterates desire to sign more but lower division players

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar has hinted his side need reinforcements before the start of the season despite winning the pre-season G6 tournament.

But he has ruled out signing top stars to augment his side but insists the new additions will come from lower sides.

The 2010 league champions are yet to make a new signing in the transfer window even though former Heart of Lions forward Tanko Mohammed is training with the team.

"Definitely, we need to add few players to squad. I normally like to build players thus making the unknown ones to become known," he told the media.

"I made them to know that it's not always necessary to sign already made players. Players who cannot play consistently for three seasons. I don't believe in that.

"Most of the new additions will be coming from the lower divisions. Almost all the departments of the team need reinforcements.''

By Nuhu Adams



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com