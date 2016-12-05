Talented Ghana youth star Latif Blessing set to join South African side - snubs Hearts, Kotoko

Ghanaians giants' Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko hopes of landing hugely talented youth star Latif Blessing have been dashed as he is on the verge of joining an un-named club in the South Africa top-flight.

Liberty Professionals have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with a club in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the midfielder to join them in January.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who finished as the top scorer of the Ghana Premier League last season, was the key target for Ghana's biggest two clubs.

Kotoko were rumoured to be in the lead of snatching the dribbling magician while Hearts were waiting in the wings to surprise them with a counter offer.

However, Liberty have opted to sell the player to a South African club as the offer look much more attractive than what Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak were offering.

'We have actually received an offer from a Club in South Africa for Latif, and we are ready to let him go because we think the offer is good,' George Afriyie, vice-president of Liberty Professionals, said on Monday on a local radio station.

'We compared the offer to the ones we have received so far and we think this is better so he might leave before the season begins.'

Blessing will be seeking to leave the PSL after just two seasons as he wants to play for a club in Europe.

Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are the three clubs likely to pay the top dollars for the signature of a player of the calibre of the winger.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com