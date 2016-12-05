New signing Isaac Quansah admits playing for Kotoko comes with pressure

Asante Kotoko SC newboy Isaac Quansah has admitted there is a huge weight of expectations on him to perform since donning the red jersey.

Quansah was one of the best performers in the just concluded GHALCA six tournament.

"What I will say is that there is a bit of pressure playing for Asante Kotoko. It is the greatest club in Ghana so the tension around it is so great," he told reporters.

"The most important thing is that I'm an up and coming footballer who wants to play and go abroad.

"The tension out there is higher than what we experience here. I have my head up and I'm looking forward to travelling abroad to continue my career.

"I don't see the pressure being so high starring for Asante Kotoko. It's part of the job."

The playmaker emerged man of the match when the Porcupine Warriors thrashed Bechem United 5-4 to win bronze.

