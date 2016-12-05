Free agent Sulley Muntari linked with Lazio move

Sulley Muntari's next destination could be at Serie A side Lazio, as speculations surrounding his future grow.

The former Ghana international is available on a free transfer after leaving Saudi side Al Ittihad.

He has been training with an unnamed club to return to active football.

Muntari has previously played for Udinese, Inter Milan and AC Milan in the peninsula.

