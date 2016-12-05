The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 5 December 2016 14:06 CET

StarTimes will make League attractive - GFA Veep

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie has slammed the local media for criticizing his outfit decision to sell broadcasting rights of the Ghana Premier League and other competitions to StarTimes for the 10-years.

The deal is worth $17,950,000 with the Chinese company also providing ten artificial pitches and a fully equipped modern OB van to the GFA.

The deal has been widely criticized, citing reasons such as using Ghana as guinea pigs for the project, but Afriyie wants the media to be optimistic.

“I sometimes don’t understand the Ghanaian media because they were all calling on the FA to secure a sponsorship for the League.” George told Nhyira FM.

“We have been able to get a ten years sponsorship deal with StarTimes and here are the same media blaming us that the deal cannot be trusted.

“StarTimes are in to make the league more attractive because at the end of every season, we will acquire a land and they will construct an astro-turf pitch for us so at the end of the contract we will get ten astro-turf pitches.

“I will urge the media to support the FA because without sponsors it will be difficult for us to run the league. Let us all appreciate what StarTimes are willing to do for us,”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

LIARS DENY EVERY TRUTH
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img