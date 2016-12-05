US-based Rush Soccer lose 2-1 to Liberty Professionals U20 in Special Rush Soccer tournament

US-based Rush Soccer lost 2-1 to the U20 side of Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals in a Special Rush Soccer Tournament played at the Lizzy Sports Complex in Accra, Ghana.

Ofosu Bright and Hakim Mohammed shot the Dansoman boys ahead in the second half before Charlie Thompson pulled one back for the Rush Soccer lads.

The first half of the game ended goalless with both sides showing glimpses of promise as the Rush Soccer lads pushed for the opener which never came.

The tournament which is under the organisation and leadership of the Sporting Director of Swedru All Blacks, Frank Oppong, is aimed at discovering talented players for various clubs in the United States.

The exercise which will continue on Tuesday will see Rush Soccer U15, Eastern Regional U15, Lizzy Sports Complex U15 and Rush Ghana U15 locking horns in a round-robin game.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

